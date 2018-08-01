BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jordan Peele’s upcoming thriller Us has announced the remaining of it’s cast, and it includes a lot of young faces.

The Hollywood Reporter reports Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Madison Curry, Cali Sheldon and Noelle Sheldon have joined the cast.

Many big name actors had previously been announced. They include Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke from The Black Panther, The Handmaid’s Tale actress Elisabeth Moss, Aquaman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, 24: Legacy’s Anna Diop and Tim Heidecker from Tim and Eric’s Bedtime Stories.

Peele won a best original screenplay Oscar for his breakout film Get Out. He will direct and produce Us.

The film is set to release on March 15, 2019.

