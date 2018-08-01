  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Southwest Airlines flight with 135 people aboard had to make an emergency landing at Baltimore’s international airport.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Flight 1805 from Aruba landed at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport on Tuesday night after a problem with the wing flaps.

No injuries to the 130 passengers and five crew members were reported.

Southwest spokesman Chris Mainz says the captain declared the emergency landing “out of an abundance of caution.” The plane flew in circles near the airport to burn fuel, which Mainz says is standard procedure.

BWI spokesman Jonathan Dean says the flight landed “safely without incident.”

Mainz says the plane is out of service and will be inspected. The cause of the problem is currently unclear.

