BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who was caught on video in Baltimore.

The crime occurred July 26 in the 3700 block of Old York Road.

In the video, the man appears to look into a vehicle before covering his head with his t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern District at 410-396-2455.

