SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for three robbery suspects who allegedly assaulted wig store workers in Montgomery County.

A surveillance video captured the robbery on July 27 just before 7 p.m. at Esther’s Beauty Salon/Supplies in Silver Spring.

Investigators say the group entered the store and attempted to steal wigs.

Two employees — a 74-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman — tried to stop the theft, which led to the suspects fighting with the workers.

Police say the elderly employee suffered a cut on his head. Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects fled from the store with one wig.

Detectives released video of the robbery and are asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspects to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest and/or an indictment for this crime.

