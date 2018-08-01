  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore officials want to attract “millennial, local, minority, female” candidates to fill 90 officer vacancies in its troubled police department.

The Baltimore Sun reports the city is seeking bids from marketing firms by Aug. 15 to create a social media marketing campaign.

According to the Department of Finance and Bureau of Procurement’s request for proposals, the campaign seeks to increase the number of monthly “ideal” applicants, including city residents, minorities, woman and those with law enforcement backgrounds. The police department has been beset by scandal, leadership turnover, high crime rates, staffing attrition and massive overtime costs.

Filling vacancies would reduce the number of mandatory overtime hours officers are required to work.

The department’s consent decree with the federal government requires it to complete a staffing study and plan by fall.

