By Marty Bass
Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Let me start off and respond to a question asked last evening, by more than just a couple of people, regarding yesterday’s blog and vlog,…YES I did wash my car. The neighbors were having a fun time watching the weather man, knowing it is going to rain, washing the whip. Ya gotta get that road crud off the finish. But, yes, more rain and road crud on the way.

NO change in the short term outlook of, at times, heavy rain today, tomorrow, and Friday. But now the weekend has seen a bit of a downgrade in that outlook. Instead of saying “clouds and sun with a chance of a thunderstorm” we are now saying clouds and sun with rain and thunderstorms around. It is that slight change in semantics that has me concerned. I am not cancelling any plans but when it comes to outdoors I am certainly coming up with a Plan B.

And remember is was once said that, “life is the ability to adjust to plan B.”

MB!

