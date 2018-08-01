CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are on the scene of a shooting in Catonsville Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 600 block of Aldershot Road at 7:55 p.m. for a burglary in progress, which was soon declared a shooting. The initial investigation shows that the burglar entered the home, but a woman living there was inside and called 911.

The woman, 44, was shot once in an upper area during a struggle with the burglar, who then fled.

Responding officers were able to quickly locate and apprehend the suspect, who has not been identified yet.

The woman has been taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

More information will follow as the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit continues their investigation into this incident.

