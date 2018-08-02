For Advertising:

Contact Shirley Pridgeon , 410-578-7516.

You can also mail: 3725 Malden Avenue Baltimore, Maryland 21211

Address:

WJZ-TV

3725 Malden Avenue

Baltimore, Maryland 21211

Directions:

From the north, take Interstate 83 south to Northern Parkway east. Make a right turn at Falls Road. Make another right turn at 41st Street. Turn right at Girard Avenue and turn right again at Malden Avenue.

From the south, take Interstate 83 north to Cold Spring Lane east. Make a right turn at Falls Road. Make another right turn at 41st Street. Turn right at Girard Avenue and turn right again at Malden Avenue.

Phone Numbers:

Main Switchboard: 410-466-0013

Assignment Desk/News Tips: 410-578-7568; fax 410-578-0642

For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns:

Call 410-578-7565, fax 410-578-0642 or email newsroom@wjz.com

For Written Closed Captioning Complaints:

Contact Susan Otradovec, Public Affairs Manager, 410-578-7570, fax 410-578-7502, or email closedcaptioning@wjz.com

Programming Guide:

Click here to see what is on WJZ-TV.

For Info On Jobs With CBS: Click here.

Connect With WJZ On Social Media:

WJZ On Facebook

WJZ On Twitter

WJZ on Instagram

Get Your News On The Go:

Email Newsletters & Mobile Devices

Get the WJZ news app

Get the WJZ weather app

WJZ EEO Report:

Click here to download a copy.

WJZ Media Kit:

Click here to download a copy.

FCC Public File

Click here to go to the public file.

For Additional Help:

Contact Susan Otradovec, Public Affairs Manager, 410-578-7570 or email sotradovec@wjz.com