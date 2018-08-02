ARLINGTON, VA. (WJZ) — An Amber Alert has been activated for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

JinJing Ma is 4’11, 90 pounds and was seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket. Virginia State Police believe the girl was abducted from the Arlington airport.

The abductor is an Asian woman with black hair who was wearing a black dress and is about 40 years old.

JinJing is from China and arrived at the airport with a tour group. Police said the girl received her passport just before checking in at the airport, then left the group and met up with the woman.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

