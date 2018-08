WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — An Amtrak train reportedly derailed just north of Union Station in D.C. Thursday.

According to DC Fire and EMS, there were an estimated 190 passengers on board.

Train 20 derailed the lead engine coming into Washington Union Station at a low-speed. The engine is being removed from the consist, and the passengers will continue on the train into Union Station. There are no reported injuries to the crew or passengers. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) August 2, 2018

UPDATE Train 20: The lead locomotive was removed from the consist of Train 20. Passengers remained on the train and are currently on the move into the station. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) August 2, 2018

The passengers are being taken back to Union Station and at this time there are no reported injuries.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook