UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A 3-alarm fire damaged an Upper Marlboro building Thursday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m., Prince George’s County firefighters were alerted to a building fire at 14703 Main Street. Firefighters arrived to find fire coming from a restaurant. Three alarms and 100 personnel were summoned to the scene to extinguish the fire at around 3 a.m. No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported.

3 people from apartments on the top floor of the 3-story building were displaced and assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire loss is estimated at $250,000. Investigators have a suspect identified as Jessica Marie Poole, 26, of Harwood, Md.

Poole is a prior employee of the business who had been recently fired. She was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with two counts of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and two counts of reckless endangerment.

“I commend the firefighters that battled this difficult fire and to our fire investigators and law enforcement officers for determining the cause, identifying a suspect and ensuring the suspect was arrested,” said County Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale. “I would also like to acknowledge our County Police Department for making the arrest and to the Anne Arundel County Fire and Police Departments for assisting in this investigation.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook