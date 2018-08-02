BALTIMORE CO., (WJZ) — Four people are being treated at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center’s Burn Center after an accident at a Baltimore County restaurant’s kitchen.

Authorities were called out Thursday morning to Island Quizine on Loch Raven Blvd. in Towson for reports of four burn patients.

First responders transported the burn victims to Hopkins Bayview’s Burn Center. One was a Priority 2 patient, while the other three were Priority 3 patients.

Authorities say the burns were caused by an accident in the kitchen, and there was no fire inside the restaurant.

