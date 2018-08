BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a body was found in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Thursday.

According to Baltimore Police, officers on their marine unit found the body of a female floating in the harbor around 12:30 p.m.

Fire officials also received a similar report.

The body will be taken to the state medical examiner’s officer for further identification and cause of death.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook