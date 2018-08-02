WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Maryland
Filed Under:Crime, Morgan State, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An Uber Eats bicycle deliveryman accused of fatally stabbing a real estate developer on a Philadelphia street is now eligible for bail after prosecutors amended the charges against him.

The district attorney’s office Wednesday changed the charges against 21-year-old Michael White to third-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter.

Bail was set at $150,000 with a condition of house arrest for White, a former student at Baltimore’s Morgan State University.

Police say White stabbed 37-year-old Sean Schellenger on July 12 about a block from the city’s swanky Rittenhouse Square.

Police say Schellenger was with two other men in a Mercedes and exited the car when it got stuck in traffic. White arrived on his bike and an argument ensued.

A family spokesman says White acted in self-defense because Schellenger – a former Penn State quarterback – tackled him.

