BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A car hit a guardrail on the outer loop of I-695, causing two people to be ejected. Police confirm one person died and another was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

There were four people in the vehicle at the time of the single car crash early Thursday morning.

It happened between Providence and Dulaney Valley Road.

The outer loop is closed and drivers are being detoured onto Providence Road.

