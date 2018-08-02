BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for large portions of Maryland through Thursday night.

Flash #Flood Watch through tonight for areas shaded in dark green (eastern WV, much of MD west of bay, DC/Baltimore metros, I-81 corridor/Shenandoah Valley and central VA). Repeated heavy showers and thunderstorms may result in rapid rises of water. Be alert, avoid flooded areas. pic.twitter.com/iuBGIl9S3G — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) August 2, 2018

Anne Arundel, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford, and Southern Baltimore Counties are all under the watch.

Rain is expected to fall throughout the day and night. The National Weather Service reports much of the soil in the area is already saturated from recent, repetitive heavy rain which could cause flash floods.

