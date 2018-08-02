Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for large portions of Maryland through Thursday night.
Anne Arundel, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford, and Southern Baltimore Counties are all under the watch.
Rain is expected to fall throughout the day and night. The National Weather Service reports much of the soil in the area is already saturated from recent, repetitive heavy rain which could cause flash floods.
