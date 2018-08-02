BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — For the first time in more than 60 years, Guinness is opening a brewery in the U.S., and it will be housed in Baltimore County.

The public will be able to tour the Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House, as well as attend taproom tastings and dining in it’s restaurant

The brewery will be a “world-class” visitor center, featuring taprooms, food, merchandise and opportunities to tour the brewery and learn about the history of Guinness.

It will also brew Guinness Blonde American Lager for national sales in the U.S. and Canada, and it will brew new beers for on-site sales, which will be influenced by both American and Maryland brewing tradition.

