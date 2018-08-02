WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Maryland
HOWARD CO., Md. (WJZ) — A Howard County Police officer made a new friend Thursday. They are now hoping to help a missing cockatoo find its home.

PFC Sarah Miller rescued a cockatoo from a Columbia parking lot Thursday afternoon. The Howard County Police Department tweeted out a picture with the officer and her new feathered friend.

If you’re missing a cockatoo in Columbia, she is safe and on her way to Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center.

