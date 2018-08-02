CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Catonsville woman is in surgery at Shock Trauma after being bitten and shot when she confronted a burglary suspect after walking in on the crime with her teenage son Wednesday night.

Police say the crime happened at a home in the 600 block of Aldershot Rd at 7:55 p.m.

The husband of the victim tells WJZ’s Kimberly Eiten that his “warrior woman” wife and teenage son walked in on the burglary in progress.

The 44-year-old victim managed to call 911, and was also shot once in the hand and bitten during a struggle with the burglar, who then fled.

Responding officers were able to quickly locate and apprehend the suspect, who has not been identified yet.

The woman has been taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

