WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Catonsville, home burglary

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Catonsville woman is in surgery at Shock Trauma after being bitten and shot when she confronted a burglary suspect after walking in on the crime with her teenage son Wednesday night.

Police say the crime happened at a home in the 600 block of Aldershot Rd at 7:55 p.m.

The husband of the victim tells WJZ’s Kimberly Eiten that his “warrior woman” wife and teenage son walked in on the burglary in progress.

The 44-year-old victim managed to call 911, and was also shot once in the hand and bitten during a struggle with the burglar, who then fled.

Responding officers were able to quickly locate and apprehend the suspect, who has not been identified yet.

The woman has been taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s