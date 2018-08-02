CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The porch light is on long after investigators finally gave a Catonsville family the all-clear to come home Thursday afternoon and begin to fill bullet holes inside the Baltimore County house.

Baltimore County Police responded to a call about a burglary, that then was later called in as a reported shooting, Wednesday night.

“I’m still a little frazzled. I had to come home to a blood-filled hallway.” Gregory Robin, who lives in the home, said.

Blood that belongs to Gregory Robin’s wife Jeanne.

“She’s a warrior woman, that is one tough S.O.B.” Robin said.

The 44-year-old is still hospitalized with a gunshot wound to her hand, and bite injuries, after she got into a surprise wrestling match with a wanted man.

A man she discovered, allegedly robbing her home on Aldershot Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

The man has been identified as 55-year-old Everett William Johnson. He has no fixed address, according to Baltimore County Police.

“Evidently,the man had been through different houses in the neighborhood and did not expect anyone to be home.” Robin said.

And no one was, until Jeanne walked in with her 16-year-old son.

Baltimore County Police say she called 911 to report the crime, not knowing the accused criminal was still there trying to hide in the attic.

They were on the way when another call came, this time, to report a shooting. Police say the mother and burglar somehow ended up in a wrestling match. She reached for a gun, fired again and again and was hit by her own bullet, but in the process, scared off the stranger in her home.

“She gave as good as she got, she bit the guy.” Robin said.

Police caught up to the accused burglar strolling down the sidewalk.

Jennifer Peach, spokesperson for Baltimore County Police said there was already a warrant for his arrest, and now he may be linked to other crimes too.

“We’re going to continue to investigate those burglaries to see how many we can link this suspect to.”

As for the teenager, his dad says he is shaken up, but otherwise OK.

Johnson is being held on denied bail status at the Baltimore County Detention Center and faces the following charges:\

Attempted First Degree Murder

First Degree Assault

Second Degree Assault

Possession of a Handgun

Use of a Firearm in a Felony

Illegal Possession of a Registered Firearm

First Degree Burglary – 2 counts

Attempted First Degree Burglary

Theft Under $1500 – 2 counts

Malicious Destruction of Property – 3 counts

