  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:30 AMWJZ News @ 6:30AM
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — Virginia State Police believe John Alee Wimbush, 88, was abducted and is in danger.

Wimbush was last seen at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday in Martinsville, Va. wearing a blue shirt, jacket, and blue jeans. He uses a cane to walk.

He is described as a black male, 5′ 6″, 176 lbs., with brown eyes and black and gray hair.

john alee wimbush Police: Abducted 88 Year Old Headed To Maryland

Police say he is believed to be with Valerie Swinson (a.k.a. Valerie Condell), 59, who is a black female weighing 167 lbs at 5′ 8″. She has brown eyes and black/blonde hair. She was last seen in a black and white striped tank top.

Police think the two are traveling in a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder with unknown registration traveling on I-81 North to I-95 to Fort Washington, Md.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Martinsville Police Department at 276-403-5328.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s