BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are on the hunt for whoever slashed a man in a parking lot in Parkville.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Taylor Avenue just before 10 p.m. Thursday night.

They say the suspect confronted the victim in the parking lot of Maria’s Carryout, and an altercation occurred.

Investigators say the man suffered injuries to his lower body. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police said nothing was stolen and the motive remains unclear.

