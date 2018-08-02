WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Maryland
Filed Under:Frederick COunty Sheriff's Office, Local TV, sex offender registry change

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Six registered sex offenders in Maryland have been charged with violating the conditions of their sex offender registry.

37-year-old Gabriel Alicea-Rodriguez, of Frederick, has been charged after the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reports he failed to report to them about his use of a social media account.

alicea rodriguez g 6 Sex Offenders In Maryland Charged With Violating Their Conditions

Courtesy: Frederick Co. Sheriff’s Office

Willie Clark Jr., 60, faces a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Authorities say he is homeless and they don’t know where he is currently staying.

clark w1 6 Sex Offenders In Maryland Charged With Violating Their Conditions

Courtesy: Frederick Co. Sheriff’s Office

Michael William Cullen, 63, also faces a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

 

Cullen has reportedly fled the state, and the sheriff’s office believes he may be in Massachusetts. Federal agencies are assisting with finding him.

cullen m1 6 Sex Offenders In Maryland Charged With Violating Their Conditions

Courtesy: Frederick Co. Sheriff’s Office

34-year-old Christopher James Holte is currently behind bars after being arrested on a failure to register as a sex offender charge.

holte c1 6 Sex Offenders In Maryland Charged With Violating Their Conditions

Courtesy: Frederick Co. Sheriff’s Office

 

Paul Iglesias, 58, was charged with failure to notify the sheriff’s office of a change of employment status, but authorities say he is now compliant.

iglesias p 6 Sex Offenders In Maryland Charged With Violating Their Conditions

Courtesy: Frederick Co. Sheriff’s Office

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reports Samuel Joseph Klenke, 40, failed to tell them he was using a social media account. He is now compliant with the sheriff’s office.

klenke s 6 Sex Offenders In Maryland Charged With Violating Their Conditions

Courtesy: Frederick Co. Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Willie Clark or Michael William Cullen is asked to contact police at (301) 600-4017 or the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 301-600-4131. All caller information is confidential.

