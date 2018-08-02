FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Six registered sex offenders in Maryland have been charged with violating the conditions of their sex offender registry.

37-year-old Gabriel Alicea-Rodriguez, of Frederick, has been charged after the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reports he failed to report to them about his use of a social media account.

Willie Clark Jr., 60, faces a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Authorities say he is homeless and they don’t know where he is currently staying.

Michael William Cullen, 63, also faces a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

Cullen has reportedly fled the state, and the sheriff’s office believes he may be in Massachusetts. Federal agencies are assisting with finding him.

34-year-old Christopher James Holte is currently behind bars after being arrested on a failure to register as a sex offender charge.

Paul Iglesias, 58, was charged with failure to notify the sheriff’s office of a change of employment status, but authorities say he is now compliant.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reports Samuel Joseph Klenke, 40, failed to tell them he was using a social media account. He is now compliant with the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Willie Clark or Michael William Cullen is asked to contact police at (301) 600-4017 or the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 301-600-4131. All caller information is confidential.

