BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another day of showers and some thunderstorms. There will be more humid, tropical air Friday and a weak front will help to produce more rounds of showers and some gusty, heavy thunderstorms Friday.
A flash flood watch is in effect overnight and into Friday. By Saturday, there will be somewhat drier air that will finally move toward the area and there may be a warm, rain-free weekend ahead.
