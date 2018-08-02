BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another day of showers and some thunderstorms. There will be more humid, tropical air Friday and a weak front will help to produce more rounds of showers and some gusty, heavy thunderstorms Friday.

A flash flood watch is in effect overnight and into Friday. By Saturday, there will be somewhat drier air that will finally move toward the area and there may be a warm, rain-free weekend ahead.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook