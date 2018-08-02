By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another day of showers and some thunderstorms. There will be more humid, tropical air Friday and a weak front will help to produce more rounds of showers and some gusty, heavy thunderstorms Friday.

A flash flood watch is in effect overnight and into Friday. By Saturday, there will be somewhat drier air that will finally move toward the area and there may be a warm, rain-free weekend ahead.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s