BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Again, as we have seen all week, we have rain/thunderstorms in the forecast. Yesterday and Tuesday we had rain to the West, and East. Here in the central part of the Mid-Atlantic we were in the “null zone.” (Last week we were not.) Well now the stationary front that set up two days ago to the West is starting to shift East, and the chance of seeing rain, and or thunderstorms, is pretty good. Enough so that a Flood Watch has been issued for our part of the state, and we have a “marginal” chance of severe weather later today. Will this pattern ever break? YES! And that is what I want to concentrate on today.

It looks like after some lingering morning rain on Saturday high pressure is going to try and ridge in and clear skies out. Saturday mid to late afternoon may be the turn around. And Sunday is looking pretty good and summer-like right now. FINALLY a break in the pattern? Insert the fingers crossed Emoji right here.

MB!

