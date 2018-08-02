ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The World’s Largest Crab Feast, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Annapolis is expecting about 3,000 people Friday night.

“We’ll serve crabs, beer, crab soup, corn, pit beef, sodas, watermelon, a bake sale for three wonderful hours, it’s our biggest fundraiser of the year.” Clara Hutzell, crab feast chair said.

The crab feast takes place at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, and it’s all under cover.

“The most important thing given the current rain situation in Maryland is that most of the seats are under cover, so rain or shine the event goes, other than from your car to the event you’ll be dry.” Frank Andracchi, crab feast assistant chair said.

The Rotary Club works with “Annapolis Green” to make this a zero waste event, nothing will go to the landfill.

“We divert thirteen tons from the landfill, so we’re very excited about this accomplishment, its huge. In just two months the crab trays, the crab shells and all other food waste, all paper products, spoons, knives and even wooden mallets go into compost.” Lynne Forsman, co-founder of Annapolis Green said.

The crab feast is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Rotary Club of Annapolis.

“Last year we gave out more than $75,000 to about thirty different charities in Anne Arundel County.” Hutzell said.

This is the 73rd annual crab feast sponsored by the Rotary Club Annapolis, it runs from 5-8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $65 in advance for adults, $75 at the door. Tickets for children ages 3-12 are $25.

