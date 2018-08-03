BALTIMORE (WJZ) — He’s known for his abilities on the field, but but his efforts off the field in the community are legendary.

Now, Orioles outfielder Adam Jones is stepping up again. He’s donating $10,000 to help a D.C. little league team take the field and make history.

The Mamie Johnson Little League team will be the first predominantly black team to represent D.C. in the Mid-Atlantic Regionals.

“Me being a black man, trying to integrate more African Americans into baseball, this is a no-brainer,” Jones said. “I think this is something that is right up my alley.”

The 11 and 12-year-olds will play this weekend in the Little League Mid-Atlantic Regionals in Bristol, Connecticut.

“I want them to just have fun. Play baseball, enjoy the atmosphere. Enjoy something different than what they are normally accustomed to,” Jones added. “Embrace your culture, the people, the food, everything. Embrace and be a sponge to your surroundings.”

Jones was just named the Orioles’ Heart and Hustle Award winner.

It recognizes players from each team who embody the values, spirit, and passion of the game.

It’s the sixth time he’s been selected for the honor. He says he wants the little leaguers to show people why they’re there.

“You’re there for a reason. I’m sure they’re going to be people who will say why is this team here. They’re not good enough to be here. Well if they put a spanking on you, they’re good enough to be here,” said Jones.

If they win the Little League Mid-Atlantic Regionals, they will head to the Little League World Series.

