OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — An employee of an Ocean City church was arrested in July after church officials found she had embezzled a large amount of money over the course of a year.

Officers were called to the St. George Greek Orthodox Church on May 15 for a report of a theft scheme that had been going on for months. Officers met with church representatives and the suspect who was an employee of the church, identified as Teresa M. Kolacz, 51, of Berlin, Md.

Investigators found Kolacz had stolen over $100,000 since June 2017. A warrant was issued for her arrest on July 16 and she turned herself in to detectives on July 17 at the Ocean City Public Safety Building.

Kolacz has been charged with theft of $100,000 or more, embezzlement and 11 counts of forgery. Kolacz was initially held at the Worcester County Jail without bond, but after a bond review on July 20, she was released after posting $50,000 bond.

