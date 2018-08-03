BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City is putting new safety measures in place to prevent accidental drownings at the Inner Harbor. That announcement came yesterday, the same day a woman’s body was found floating in the harbor near the USS Constellation.

The city has committed $125,000 to install ladders and life rings along the promenade.

Police called to the Harbor in the early afternoon Thursday found the body of a woman floating in the water. Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is the jewel of the city, attracting residents and tourists. But there is little to prevent an accidental fall into the water.

“I remember running through here as a kid and we just knew to be careful, although there have been people who have fallen into the water and drowned.” Rosa Garcia, an Inner Harbor visitor.

People may not pay attention to it, but it is serious when you’re this close to the edge to see how easy it is to go over.

“Especially when you’re in a group and some can get away and they’re over there and they think they’re not that close and before you know it they’re over and who’s going to save them?” Tanya O’Neal, an Inner Harbor visitor, said.

In February 2018, a 26-year-old man drowned after falling into the water. The city is in the process of installing life rings and ladders.

“We know that there has been some drownings and we want to see what we can do to reduce that possibility as much as we can,” said Muhammed Khalid, Department of Transportation.

The work to enhance safety continues. The circumstances of the death of the woman who was found in the Harbor yesterday have not been determined, but there is no indication of foul play.

The current phase of safety enhancements should be completed in three to six months.

