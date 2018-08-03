BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Video game maker Electronic Arts (EA) apologized Thursday for editing out the name of NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick from the soundtrack to Madden NFL 19.
The lyrics were: “Feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and s—. You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick. I’m rare as affordable health care.”
“We messed up, and the edit should never have happened,” the company tweeted.
It added that an update will be available on August 6 that will include the reference.
Big Sean took notice of the edit and tweeted that nobody from his team approved of the edit, calling it “disappointing and appalling.”
Kaepernick responded, thanking Big Sean for the support.
However, Kaepernick’s girlfriend Nessa Diab tweeted this is the second year in a row his name was edited out of the Madden soundtrack. It was taken off Swae Lee’s “Bars of Soap” last year.
In 2016 Kaepernick began to protest police brutality by taking a knee while the American national anthem was played before each game. He played for the San Francisco 49ers at the time. More players in the league began joining him by taking a knee, linking arms, or raising a fist during the song.
The protest sparked major controversy throughout the league and the country, especially when President Trump commented that players who didn’t stand should be fired.
RELATED: Kaepernick Files Grievance Against NFL, Alleging Collusion
Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers in 2017 after it appeared they would cut him in the offseason. He remains unsigned.
