BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Video game maker Electronic Arts (EA) apologized Thursday for editing out the name of NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick from the soundtrack to Madden NFL 19.

The lyrics were: “Feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and s—. You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick. I’m rare as affordable health care.”

“We messed up, and the edit should never have happened,” the company tweeted.

It added that an update will be available on August 6 that will include the reference.

Big Sean took notice of the edit and tweeted that nobody from his team approved of the edit, calling it “disappointing and appalling.”

It’s disappointing and appalling @NFL & @EA took @Kaepernick7’s name out of my verse on Big Bank for Madden 19, like it was a curse word. When he's not a curse, he's a gift! Nobody from my team approved any of this. — Sean Don (@BigSean) August 2, 2018

Kaepernick responded, thanking Big Sean for the support.

Much love brother! Thank you for having my back!✊🏾 https://t.co/yKz3nBMiPb — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 2, 2018

However, Kaepernick’s girlfriend Nessa Diab tweeted this is the second year in a row his name was edited out of the Madden soundtrack. It was taken off Swae Lee’s “Bars of Soap” last year.

. @EASPORTS @EAMaddenNFL scrubbed @Kaepernick7 name out of @MikeWiLLMadeIt ft @goSwaeLee “Bars Of Soap”in last years Madden game (Madden 18)? Your statement doesn’t explain your erasure of his name in TWO consecutive years! Yall are such bad liars for the @nfl . https://t.co/OjCSfo1t5F — NESSA (@nessnitty) August 3, 2018

In 2016 Kaepernick began to protest police brutality by taking a knee while the American national anthem was played before each game. He played for the San Francisco 49ers at the time. More players in the league began joining him by taking a knee, linking arms, or raising a fist during the song.

The protest sparked major controversy throughout the league and the country, especially when President Trump commented that players who didn’t stand should be fired.

RELATED: Kaepernick Files Grievance Against NFL, Alleging Collusion

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers in 2017 after it appeared they would cut him in the offseason. He remains unsigned.

