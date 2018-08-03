WEATHER ALERT: MarylMaryland Flash Flood Watch
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are now investigating the death of a 70-year-old Baltimore woman as a homicide after it was found she was killed by narcotic poisoning.

The body of Gloria Johnson was found at 6 p.m. on July 13, in the 500 block of E. Preston St.

Responding officers say her body showed no signs of trauma, but homicide detectives were able to find “information that was pertinent to this case.”

Johnson’s body was sent to the medical examiner’s office, where her death was later ruled a homicide caused by narcotic poisoning.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s death is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

