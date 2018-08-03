BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A week after Mother Nature pounded Maryland with heavy rain, parts of the state are still dealing with dangerous debris that flowed in from rivers.

The debris came from damage and flooding following heavy rains last week. Parts of Baltimore County saw major flooding, as well as other parts of Maryland including Annapolis and Baltimore.

Water levels rose to historic levels, and the rushing waters brought with it debris.

Officials warn that it’s not only the Chesapeake Bay but say massive pieces of debris could trap boaters and swimmers on other rivers, as well.

Swimming at Sandy Point Beach is banned indefinitely as clean up continues from the debris.

