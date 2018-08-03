BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland doctor has been sentenced to five years behind bars after pleading guilty to running a pill mill.

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced Friday that Dr. Kofi Shaw-Taylor was sentenced to two, five-year concurrent sentences after pleading guilty to a charge of Medicaid fraud and another for conspiracy to commit Medicaid fraud.

Evidence reportedly showed that Shaw-Taylor was operating two clinics in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County that ran as pill mills.

Shaw-Taylor was indicted back in August 2017, along with nine other people. Eight of those indicted have pleaded guilty to taking part in the pill mills.

“Maryland is in the midst of an opioid epidemic, with lives being lost every day,” said Attorney General Frosh. “Dr. Shaw-Taylor defrauded the state and helped spread the disease of addiction. Today, with our federal and state partners, we shut him down and will continue to prosecute others who choose to operate as drug dealers masquerading as legitimate health practitioners.”

