MONTGOMERY CO., Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Montgomery County.

A state trooper stopped a tractor-trailer for speeding along Interstate 2-70.

The trooper brought in a drug-sniffing dog who found more than 24 lbs. of drugs including fentanyl and heroin. Investigators say the amount of fentanyl confiscated could have killed over 700,000 people.

The driver, 41-year-old Marco Popovich, faces several drug charges.

