BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police need the public’s help to find a missing 75-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Josephine Priscilla Shafer at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, in the 1100 block of Kevin Rd.

She was last seen wearing a gray and white sweater, black pants and black shoes.

If you see Shafer, dial 911 or police at (443) 984-7385.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook