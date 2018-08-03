BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are new developments Friday night in the murder of a Howard County teacher.

Laura Wallen’s body was found in a field, in a shallow grave in Montgomery County last September. Police say her boyfriend, Tyler Tessier, killed her. She had just told him they were having a baby.

Prosecutors are now asking a judge for permission to take jurors to where Wallen was killed. They say it will be key to their case. A motion is set for next month.

Meanwhile, Tessier’s lawyer wants to prevent jurors from seeing sonograms of Wallen’s fetus and a paternity test. They argue he is charged only in Wallen’s death. Prosecutors say they are seeking life in prison, with no chance of parole.

