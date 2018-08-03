BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Vanilla Almond Breeze Almond Milk was recalled because it may contain actual milk, which is not listed on the label.
The Food and Drug Administration says the product is only dangerous for those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk. There has been one report so far of an allergic reaction.
The recall applies to products with a use-by date of September 2, 2018.
Approximately 145,254 half-gallon cartons were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in the following states:
Alabama
Arkansas
Connecticut
Florida
Georgia
Iowa
Illinois
Indiana
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maryland
Maine
Michigan
Minnesota
Missouri
Mississippi
North Carolina
Nebraska
New Jersey
New York
Ohio
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Virginia
Wisconsin
Consumers should look for the barcode of 41570 05621 on the side panel of the carton next to the nutrition facts, as well as the following information on the top of their cartons:
USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109
USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109
USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109
USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook