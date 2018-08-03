BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Vanilla Almond Breeze Almond Milk was recalled because it may contain actual milk, which is not listed on the label.

The Food and Drug Administration says the product is only dangerous for those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk. There has been one report so far of an allergic reaction.

The recall applies to products with a use-by date of September 2, 2018.

Approximately 145,254 half-gallon cartons were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nebraska

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Wisconsin

Consumers should look for the barcode of 41570 05621 on the side panel of the carton next to the nutrition facts, as well as the following information on the top of their cartons:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

