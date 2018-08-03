FREDERICK (WJZ) — Police are now offering a reward for information in the 2017 murder of a 19-year-old.

According to Maryland State Police, the body of Gennady “G” Errigo was found on October 22, 2017, in a wooded area adjacent to the Discovery neighborhood in Frederick.

Two hunters in the area discovered his body.

Errigo was last seen walking through the Discovery neighborhood three days before his body was found. Police believe he was wearing grey sweatpants, brown boots, and a black shirt tied around his waist.

Authorities say there were no signs of violence or foul play near where his body was found.

MSP investigators are continuing their investigation into Errigo’s death, and asking for the public’s help to find his killer.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,000 for any tip that leads to an arrest and charges filed in this case. Calls are taken 24 hours a day at the Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-866-756-2587.

