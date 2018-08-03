BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A stormy and wet night for many areas west of Baltimore Friday evening with flood and thunderstorm locations issued for a few locations. Overnight, an area of rain and possible thunderstorms will move through the region, but there should be an all-clear between 6 to 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Sun will move in during Saturday, and temperatures will warm to the upper 80s. It will become slightly less humid over the weekend but it may get up to 90 or 91 by Sunday and Monday.

It will remain rain-free until sometime next week, but there will not be the same pattern of rain as there has been in the last two weeks.

