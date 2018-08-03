BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Here is some real honesty. I usually write this for you at about 7:00 A.M., but right now it is closer to 8:30 A.M. because I have big writers block. How many times in two weeks can you say the same thing differently.. I was joking with my stage manager Chris Hagen that I should just go, “Hi Everyone, Chris said it’s gonna rain now go home. I’m Marty Bass..” I mean this writers block is that bad.

Fact of the matter is that today we could see our heaviest rain this week. We are really focusing in on this afternoon, night, overnight, and into tomorrow morning for that soaking. The later day tomorrow and Sunday sunshine we discussed yesterday is still the forecast. So we will be living good once the rain ends, and skies begin to clear tomorrow.

Here at wjz.com you can find a story Alex DeMetrick filed, yesterday, from the Eastern Shore about crop damage due to rain. It is quite shocking. And Rick Ritter’s report about the watermen, and crab issues in the northern Bay, is just as bleak. Check them out,..really. It’s a bad scene. So when you see that sun tomorrow it is more than just a chance to dry ourselves out, it may mean paychecks to many more than you might think.

MB!

