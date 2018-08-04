Filed Under:Harford County

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The search is on for a killer in Harford County, after deputies say a 19-year-old is gunned down in the parking lot of Edgewood High School.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Friday night. Deputies said when they arrived at Edgewood High School, they found Thaliek Willis, inside a vehicle with a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

The school was closed and no activities were taking place there at the time of the shooting.

A $2,000 reward is now being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

