Filed Under:Baltimore City, crash, Fatal Pedestrian Accident, Liberty Heights

BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Crash Team Unit is investigating a hit and run that left a 61-year-old woman dead.

Police say they were called to the 2600 block of Liberty Heights Avenue around 11:07 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by vehicle.

Medics arrived to the location and found the woman unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the accident to call 911.

 

