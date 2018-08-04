BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say 9 people were arrested following a large disturbance at the White Marsh Mall.

Baltimore County Police said around 9 p.m. Saturday night mall security was trying to enforce a curfew and usher kids loitering off of the parking lot.

They said that is when a heated exchange occurred between the group and mall security, and that one adult attempted to punch an off-duty officer in the face who was assisting mall security.

Pepper spray had to be used to disperse the crowd. 7 juveniles were arrested for disorderly conduct along with two adults, the one adult is charged with second-degree assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

