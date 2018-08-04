BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If it’s seemed a bit wetter in Maryland this summer, that’s because it has been.

According to the National Weather Service, the normal rainfall between June 1 to August 4 is 8.00″. This year, however, the normal rainfall was 22.49″.

This area specifically applies to the Baltimore area, but Hagerstown, Md. also reported higher than average numbers. The normal rainfall is 7.66″, while this year it was 13.76″

NWS also said while it may feel like it has been a wet season in some areas, it has actually been drier in other parts of the eastern U.S.

