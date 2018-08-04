  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:15 PMPurple Preview Show
    11:35 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Rain, Rainfall

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If it’s seemed a bit wetter in Maryland this summer, that’s because it has been.

According to the National Weather Service, the normal rainfall between June 1 to August 4 is 8.00″. This year, however, the normal rainfall was 22.49″.

This area specifically applies to the Baltimore area, but Hagerstown, Md. also reported higher than average numbers. The normal rainfall is 7.66″, while this year it was 13.76″

NWS also said while it may feel like it has been a wet season in some areas, it has actually been drier in other parts of the eastern U.S.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s