Comments
BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Winchester Street around 4:56 a.m. for a reported shooting.
Once on scene, units found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
This is the second reported shooting since the start of the Cease Fire Weekend Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
YOUR STUPID CEASE FIRE IS NOT WORKING MAYOR! DO YOU THINK THE HOODRATS CARE?? THEY HAVE OTHER AGENDAS LIKE KILLING AND ROBBING HONEST HARD WORKING CITIZENS!!!!