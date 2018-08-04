  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cascade lake, Dam, Flooding

CARROLL CO, MD – Cascade Lake is reportedly at its maximum capacity after heavy rainfall this past week and Friday night.  Officials say damage to the dam from Friday’s storm may cause an uncontrolled breach.

The city is warning residents downstream of Cascade Lake along the Tributary of the East Branch of the Patapsco River to prepare for possible  flooding in their areas.

The Maryland Department of the Environment is closely monitoring the situation. Preparations are being made to close roads if necessary.

Updates will be provided by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office as they are available.

 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s