CARROLL CO, MD – Cascade Lake is reportedly at its maximum capacity after heavy rainfall this past week and Friday night. Officials say damage to the dam from Friday’s storm may cause an uncontrolled breach.

The city is warning residents downstream of Cascade Lake along the Tributary of the East Branch of the Patapsco River to prepare for possible flooding in their areas.

The Maryland Department of the Environment is closely monitoring the situation. Preparations are being made to close roads if necessary.

Updates will be provided by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office as they are available.

