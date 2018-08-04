BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warm and humid Saturday afternoon, without the rain the area has seen in the past week!
Sunday will be another warm and humid day but once again, rain-free and will continue on into Monday.
By Tuesday there will be a few pop-up showers that could be possible in the far western areas of the region and a slight chance in central Maryland. There will be more sticky air to help fuel a few late-day showers by the middle of next week.
