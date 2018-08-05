MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Police have found a driver who hit a three-year-old girl in Middle River on Sunday night.

Baltimore County Police say a white four-door Hyundai Elantra with a sunroof and a luggage rack struck the girl who ran out from between parked cars in the unit block of Right Wing Dr. in Middle River, Maryland.

Baltimore County Police say the driver is described as a white man in his 30s.

Authorities say the girl has been hospitalized with a “suspected broken leg but is expected to survive.”

The driver initially stopped at the scene, told witnesses he didn’t see her, then left the area.

Anyone who sees the vehicle bearing a partial Maryland registration plate of “3GA…” should call 911 immediately.

