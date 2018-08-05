HAMPSTEAD, Md. (AP) — Officials in Maryland are planning a controlled breach of a dam at a Maryland lake pushed to capacity by heavy rains.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday night that a controlled breach of the dam at Cascade Lake near Hampstead is tentatively scheduled for Monday.

Workers were removing water from the lake Sunday to reach levels where the dam can be breached safely.

Heavy rainfall Friday pushed water levels to maximum capacity at the lake for the second time in as many months. Water flowed through an emergency spillway.

Last month county and state officials began draining the lake and canceled most activities on the water.

Numerous roads around the lake remain closed. The lake is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore.

