  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cascade lake

HAMPSTEAD, Md. (AP) — Officials in Maryland are planning a controlled breach of a dam at a Maryland lake pushed to capacity by heavy rains.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday night that a controlled breach of the dam at Cascade Lake near Hampstead is tentatively scheduled for Monday.

Workers were removing water from the lake Sunday to reach levels where the dam can be breached safely.

Heavy rainfall Friday pushed water levels to maximum capacity at the lake for the second time in as many months. Water flowed through an emergency spillway.

Last month county and state officials began draining the lake and canceled most activities on the water.

Numerous roads around the lake remain closed. The lake is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s