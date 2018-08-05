BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A 71-year-old man was hit and killed by a Baltimore County Police car overnight as the officer was responding to a call, officials say.

Lights and sirens weren’t enough to stop a tragic accident along Liberty Road Saturday night just after 11:30 p.m.

Police say an officer was on his way to a call of a home invasion with a possible shooting in the 7400 block of Lesade Drive when he pulled into the center lane to get around traffic and struck the man who had stepped out from between cars.

“He was struck by the police vehicle, and then he was struck again by another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction,” said Baltimore County Police spokesperson Jen Peach.

The man, identified as Robert Louis Mayo, died at the scene.

Police say the Mayo was nowhere near a crosswalk and the area was dark.

“So he was responding in emergency status, he was doing everything he was supposed to do. And attempted to get past the traffic and certainly did not expect somebody to step out from in between the vehicles,” Peach said.

Police closed Liberty Road in both directions through the night to investigate.

The officer is not on administrative leave, as is the protocol when there’s a police-involved shooting, but police say they anticipate him taking some time off.

The officer’s name will be released at a later date, police say.

